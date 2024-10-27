2 Best Bets for Sunday Night Football: Cowboys at 49ers

Two of the NFC's most historic franchises will meet on Sunday in Santa Clara -- and neither's 2024 has gone according to plan.

The 3-3 Dallas Cowboys certainly feel a lot worse despite the workable record. They should be getting key defensive pieces back soon, but blowout losses in each of their setbacks have fans of Big D a little pessimistic this is the year the drought breaks.

As for the San Francisco 49ers, top wideout Brandon Aiyuk won't be in the lineup the rest of the season, and Week 7's revenge narrative on the Kansas City Chiefs didn't go to plan. They lost again to K.C., falling behind the Seattle Seahawks in the division.

Which one of these preseason NFC contenders will get one win closer to that label in reality after this primetime showdown?

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for this week's Sunday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Sunday Night Football Betting Picks: Cowboys at 49ers

Both of these teams should have a ton of success running the ball, which is the genesis of taking the under for this one.

Dallas is numberFire's very worst schedule-adjusted rush defense, and the 49ers are 24th in that same department. That's a huge first box to check.

They're also both teams that would prefer to run the ball if they can; the Cowboys (-0.5%) and Niners (-2.3%) both enter with a negative pass rate over expectation that should get worse as these teams are without key pieces on the outside.

The absence of Brandin Cooks (knee) for the 'Boys is well-known at this stage, but the 49ers might drastically change their style to a true Shanahan throwback effort on Sunday -- and not just because Brock Purdy threw three picks last week. Both Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jauan Jennings (hip) will be out Sunday, and George Kittle (foot) and Deebo Samuel (illness) are questionable. Even the best case scenario will be an uphill battle in the passing game.

There shouldn't be a lot of possessions in this contest even if both defenses are vastly underperforming compared to preseason expectations.

In a game where we like the under and expect teams to take points, this line is outstanding.

The scoring area has been a massive reason for the Cowboys' struggles. They're scoring just six 37.5% of the time in the red zone themselves, but San Francisco's poor red area defense (60.9% touchdown rate allowed) is why this line isn't 8.5.

Dallas has the ultimate weapon to deploy for this prop in the form of Brandon Aubrey, who is a career 46-for-48 on field goals (from as long as 65 yards away) and 54-for-57 on extra points.

Aubrey has posted at least eight kicking points in every single game this year, and this would be a pretty stunning place for Dallas to become automatic in the red area. Our Week 8 fantasy football projections expect 7.98 kicking points at a median for Aubrey in this one, which would imply roughly -119 odds for at least 8.0 if correct.

