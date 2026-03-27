2 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Advice for Michigan vs Alabama College Basketball

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The Sweet 16 is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Alabama vs. Michigan, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Sweet 16: Alabama vs. Michigan Best Bets

This is the highest over/under of the Sweet 16 by 8.0 points, and it's the highest total on the board Friday by an eye-popping 32.0 points.

I still like the over.

Total Points Over Mar 27 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Alabama is a big reason why the total is so high. The Crimson Tide love to run (fourth in adjusted tempo) and are elite on offense (third). Alabama has scored at least 88 points in all but eight games this season. They try to run in any matchup -- regardless of how the opponent prefers to play.

Today, they'll face a Michigan team that'll be more than willing to run.

The Wolverines are 22nd in adjusted tempo and sixth in offense. Michigan runs into some slow-paced teams in the Big Ten, but they've still scored at least 85 points in 21 games, including nine games of 100-plus points. They last time they played a super fast-paced team (USC), Michigan netted 96 points.

This is going to be a track meet, and it should be very fun to watch.

This games sets up well for Johnson to pack the stat sheet.

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds Morez Johnson Jr. (MICH) -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Maybe the best athlete on the Wolverines, Johnson figures to welcome a frenetic, open-court game, and he can make a killing on the glass.

Rebounding is one area where Michigan should have a sizable advantage. On the season, the Wolverines rank eighth in total rebound rate (56.4%) while 'Bama slots in just 168th (50.8%).

Johnson is a big part of Michigan's rebounding domination as he snags 7.3 boards per night. He's pulled down at least eight rebounds in both NCAA Tournament games thus far, and the expected pace should lead to plenty of rebound opportunities tonight.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.