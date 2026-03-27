2 Best Bets and Player Prop Advice for Duke vs St. John's College Basketball Sweet 16

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The Sweet 16 is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Duke vs. St. John's, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Sweet 16: Duke vs. St. John's Best Bets

This is a clash between two elite defenses, and I think those defenses will win out.

Total Points Under Mar 27 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

KenPom ranks Duke and St. John's first and eighth, respectively, in adjusted defense.

The Blue Devils can be the main driver of this under. While Duke is a sparkling seventh in offense, they play at a slow pace (281st in adjusted tempo) -- much slower than the Red Storm (69th). We've seen Duke play an elite defense already this year when they battled Michigan, and that game ended up totaling 131 points.

The Red Storm just played a Kansas team that is eighth in defense, and that game wound up with only 132 points.

All in all, I think the defenses will have the upper hand tonight.

Boozer has been immense this season and is going to be taken very early in this summer's NBA Draft. But I think St. John's can keep him in check.

Cameron Boozer (DUK) - Total Points Cameron Boozer (DUK) Under Mar 27 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Boozer can do it all and is scoring 22.4 points per game on the season. But he does a lot of his work in the paint -- grabbing 3.4 offensive rebounds per night and taking 9.8 two-pointers per game -- and I think St. John's has the personnel to limit Boozer's interior game.

St. John's gives big minutes to three seniors who stand at 6-foot-7 or bigger -- Zuby Ejiofor, Bryce Hopkins and Dillon Mitchell. Those three have the ability to match the 18-year-old Boozer's physicality, and if the Red Storm make it hard for Boozer to dominate the paint, I like their chances of keeping Boozer under 21.5 points.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.