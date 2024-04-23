Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Betting Picks and Key Stats

Following another Scottie Scheffler victory at the at the RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour heads to TPC Louisiana for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans -- the only official team event of the season.

Eighty two-man teams will compete, alternating between best ball in Rounds 1 and 3 and alternate shot for Rounds 2 and 4. There is a cut after 36 holes for the top 33 teams (and ties).

Here's all you need to know for this week’s unique team event.

TPC Louisiana Course Info

All course data from GCSAA unless otherwise noted.

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,435

: 7,435 Average Fairway Width : 34.7 yards (55th of 86 courses)

: 34.7 yards (55th of 86 courses) Average Green Size : 5,225 square feet

: 5,225 square feet Green Type : Poa overseed

: Poa overseed Stimpmeter : 12.0

: 12.0 Recent Winning Scores : -30, -29, -20, -26, -22

: -30, -29, -20, -26, -22 Recent Cut Lines: -10, -8, -6, -8, -6

TPC Louisiana Course Key Stats

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Betting Picks to Target

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay check plenty of boxes this week. They have finished T11, first, and T4 in their last three appearances here as a team. Schauffele has been in excellent form all season, with seven top-10 finishes in 10 events in 2024. Across those 10 events, he has lost strokes putting only twice, around the green once, on approach once, and off the tee once. In the field this week, he ranks inside the top six in all strokes gained categories.

Cantlay had a slow start to his season but may have turned a corner with his T22 finish at the Masters, which he followed up with a T3 finish at the RBC Heritage last week. The biggest turnaround has come in his approach play as he has gained +1.24 and +1.36 strokes per round in his last two events. Schauffele and Cantlay are the only team in the tournament to feature two golfers ranked inside the top five in total strokes gained. Cantlay's putting is a small concern, but Schauffele has been excellent with the flat stick this season and is coming off his second-best putting performance (+1.74 strokes gained per round) of 2024.

Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris

Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris cover for each other perfectly. Zalatoris is seventh in the field in strokes gained: approach and has gained strokes on approach in each of his last eight events. His weakness this season has been the putter. In the four events where Zalatoris has gained strokes putting, he has finished T34, T4, T13, and T2. In the five events where he's lost strokes putting, he has finished T9, T44, T74, and missed the cut twice.

Enter Theegala, who is having an excellent start to his season thanks, in part, to his putting. He is third in the field in strokes gained: putting and is averaging +0.76 strokes gained: putting per round this season, the best mark of his career. Theegala also provides this duo with distance off the tee -- 27th in the field in driving distance -- as well as solid approach play (14th). He is coming off a second-place finish at last week's RBC Heritage.

Chris Gotterup/Austin Eckroat

If we are looking for distance, Chris Gotterup has it. He is third in the field in driving distance, only slightly behind Rory McIlroy. Accuracy (153rd) and approach play (113th) are certainly a concern, but Gotterup is also a decent with the flat stick, ranking 24th in the field in strokes gained: putting. The format should help emphasize his strengths while minimizing his weaknesses.

The other half of this team is Austin Eckroat, winner of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches back in early March. Eckroat had a run of poor results following his win but bounced back at the RBC Heritage last week, finishing 17th. His strengths match well with Gotterup's weaknesses. Eckroat is 12th in the field in strokes gained: approach, 18th in driving accuracy, 35th in strokes gained: around the green, and 10th in total strokes gained.

Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre

Thomas Detry is the more in-form golfer of this duo, tallying finishes of T17, T2, and T28 in his last three events to go along with a T4 at the rain-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier in the season. Detry is 41st in the field in driving distance and 14th in strokes gained: putting. He has gained strokes putting, on approach, and off the tee in each of his last three events and finished T13 at this event last year playing with Victor Perez.

Robert MacIntyre is having a tough 2024 thus far, with six missed cuts in 12 events and only one finish better than a T32 -- which was his sixth-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open in February. It's a sharp contrast from his form in 2023, when he earned 11 top-20 finishes in 27 events, including a second-place finish at the Genesis Scottish Open. That said, he is 37th in the field in driving distance and is no stranger to success in team formats. At last year's Ryder Cup in Italy, he went undefeated, earning 2.5 of a possible 3 points.

Parker Coody/Pierceson Coody

Another team that isn't short on distance is the Coody twins, Parker and Pierceson. Pierceson Coody is 36th in the field in driving distance while Parker is 10th. Driving distance is where the similarities in their games end. Pierceson ranks outside the top 134 in every other strokes gained category except for one -- putting. He is seventh in the field in strokes gained with the flat stick, averaging +0.68 strokes gained: putting per round this season, a career-best mark. Parker Coody is 111th in strokes gained: putting but is 23rd in strokes gained: approach and 35th in strokes gained: tee to green. They are both coming off solid finishes at the Corales Puntacana Championship last week as Parker finished T6 and Pierceson was T18.

