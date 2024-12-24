Zay Flowers Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

In Week 17 (Wednesday at 4:30 PM ET), WR Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Houston Texans, who have the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league (200.5 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Flowers worth considering for his next game against the Texans? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Flowers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Flowers vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.04

69.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

With 130.3 fantasy points in 2024 (8.7 per game), Flowers is the 18th-ranked player at the WR position and 85th among all players.

In his last three games, Flowers has compiled 227 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 14 catches (22 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 22.7 (7.6 per game) during that stretch.

Flowers has put up 38.8 fantasy points (7.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 21 passes on 36 targets for 328 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Flowers' fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, when he caught five balls on six targets for 127 yards with two touchdowns, good for 24.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Zay Flowers' game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.0 fantasy points. He had one reception for 10 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed three or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

Houston has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 27 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Texans have allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Houston has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Texans have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Zay Flowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.