Phillies vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8
MLB action on Thursday includes the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Tampa Bay Rays.
Phillies vs Rays Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (21-15) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (16-20)
- Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSUN, and NBCS-PH
Phillies vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-134) | TB: (+114)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Phillies vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 3-0, 1.94 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 2-4, 4.23 ERA
The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (3-0) for the Phillies and Ryan Pepiot (2-4) for the Rays. Luzardo's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Luzardo's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays have a 1-6-0 record against the spread in Pepiot's starts. The Rays are 1-3 in Pepiot's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Phillies vs Rays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Phillies win (53.9%)
Phillies vs Rays Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Phillies, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +114, and Philadelphia is -134 playing on the road.
Phillies vs Rays Spread
- The Phillies are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -152 to cover.
Phillies vs Rays Over/Under
- Phillies versus Rays, on May 8, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Phillies vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (60.7%) in those games.
- This year Philadelphia has won 14 of 20 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 35 opportunities.
- The Phillies are 19-16-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rays have won seven of the 16 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43.8%).
- Tampa Bay is 7-5 (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.
- The Rays have played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-20-2).
- The Rays have covered 41.7% of their games this season, going 15-21-0 against the spread.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has 34 hits and an OBP of .410, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .581.
- He ranks 61st in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Schwarber will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.
- Bryce Harper has seven doubles, six home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .368.
- His batting average is 95th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 65th.
- Harper brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.
- Trea Turner has hit two homers with a team-high .394 SLG this season.
- Turner enters this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.
- Nick Castellanos is batting .285 with a .331 OBP and 21 RBI for Philadelphia this season.
- Castellanos has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz has a .417 slugging percentage, which paces the Rays. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.
- Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
- Jonathan Aranda's 32 hits and .417 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .317 while slugging .554.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.
- Junior Caminero has six doubles, six home runs and six walks while batting .242.
- Kameron Misner has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .271.
Phillies vs Rays Head to Head
- 5/7/2025: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/6/2025: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/11/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 9/10/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/9/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 7/6/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/5/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/4/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
