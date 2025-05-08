Phillies vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Phillies vs Rays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (21-15) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (16-20)

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSUN, and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-134) | TB: (+114)

PHI: (-134) | TB: (+114) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152)

PHI: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 3-0, 1.94 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 2-4, 4.23 ERA

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (3-0) for the Phillies and Ryan Pepiot (2-4) for the Rays. Luzardo's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Luzardo's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays have a 1-6-0 record against the spread in Pepiot's starts. The Rays are 1-3 in Pepiot's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (53.9%)

Phillies vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Phillies, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +114, and Philadelphia is -134 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Rays Spread

The Phillies are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -152 to cover.

Phillies vs Rays Over/Under

Phillies versus Rays, on May 8, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Phillies vs Rays Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (60.7%) in those games.

This year Philadelphia has won 14 of 20 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 35 opportunities.

The Phillies are 19-16-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have won seven of the 16 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43.8%).

Tampa Bay is 7-5 (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Rays have played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-20-2).

The Rays have covered 41.7% of their games this season, going 15-21-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 34 hits and an OBP of .410, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .581.

He ranks 61st in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Schwarber will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Bryce Harper has seven doubles, six home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .368.

His batting average is 95th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Harper brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Trea Turner has hit two homers with a team-high .394 SLG this season.

Turner enters this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Nick Castellanos is batting .285 with a .331 OBP and 21 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Castellanos has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has a .417 slugging percentage, which paces the Rays. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda's 32 hits and .417 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .317 while slugging .554.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Junior Caminero has six doubles, six home runs and six walks while batting .242.

Kameron Misner has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .271.

Phillies vs Rays Head to Head

5/7/2025: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2025: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/11/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/10/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/9/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/6/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/5/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/4/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

