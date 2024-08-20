Zach Charbonnet 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is the 42nd-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 73.1 points a year ago (47th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
Zach Charbonnet Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Charbonnet's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|73.1
|193
|47
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|87.8
|157
|48
Zach Charbonnet 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Charbonnet finished with 15.9 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 60 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 39 yards. That was in Week 13 versus the Dallas Cowboys. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Rams
|1.1
|3
|11
|0
|-
|0
|0
|11
|Week 2
|@Lions
|3.0
|4
|16
|0
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Week 3
|Panthers
|4.5
|9
|46
|0
|2
|1
|0
|45
|Week 4
|@Giants
|4.0
|5
|31
|0
|3
|1
|0
|40
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|1.9
|2
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|19
|Week 8
|Browns
|6.4
|5
|53
|0
|2
|2
|0
|64
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|1.3
|4
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|13
Zach Charbonnet vs. Other Seahawks Rushers
The Seahawks, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time. Below is a look at how Charbonnet's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Zach Charbonnet
|108
|462
|1
|22
|4.3
|Kenneth Walker III
|219
|905
|8
|38
|4.1
|Sam Howell
|48
|263
|5
|9
|5.5
|Geno Smith
|37
|155
|1
|8
|4.2
