NFL

Zach Charbonnet 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

Zach Charbonnet 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is the 42nd-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 73.1 points a year ago (47th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Zach Charbonnet Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Charbonnet's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points73.119347
2024 Projected Fantasy Points87.815748

Zach Charbonnet 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Charbonnet finished with 15.9 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 60 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 39 yards. That was in Week 13 versus the Dallas Cowboys. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Rams1.13110-0011
Week 2@Lions3.0416022030
Week 3Panthers4.5946021045
Week 4@Giants4.0531031040
Week 6@Bengals1.925022019
Week 8Browns6.4553022064
Week 9@Ravens1.348011013
Zach Charbonnet vs. Other Seahawks Rushers

The Seahawks, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time. Below is a look at how Charbonnet's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Zach Charbonnet1084621224.3
Kenneth Walker III2199058384.1
Sam Howell48263595.5
Geno Smith37155184.2

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

