Zach Charbonnet 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is the 42nd-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 73.1 points a year ago (47th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Zach Charbonnet Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Charbonnet's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 73.1 193 47 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 87.8 157 48

Zach Charbonnet 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Charbonnet finished with 15.9 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 60 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 39 yards. That was in Week 13 versus the Dallas Cowboys. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Rams 1.1 3 11 0 - 0 0 11 Week 2 @Lions 3.0 4 16 0 2 2 0 30 Week 3 Panthers 4.5 9 46 0 2 1 0 45 Week 4 @Giants 4.0 5 31 0 3 1 0 40 Week 6 @Bengals 1.9 2 5 0 2 2 0 19 Week 8 Browns 6.4 5 53 0 2 2 0 64 Week 9 @Ravens 1.3 4 8 0 1 1 0 13 View Full Table

Zach Charbonnet vs. Other Seahawks Rushers

The Seahawks, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time. Below is a look at how Charbonnet's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zach Charbonnet 108 462 1 22 4.3 Kenneth Walker III 219 905 8 38 4.1 Sam Howell 48 263 5 9 5.5 Geno Smith 37 155 1 8 4.2

