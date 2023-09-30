Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

Odds updated as of 3:36 PM

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, versus the Kansas City Royals.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (81-79) vs. Kansas City Royals (55-105)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-134) | KC: (+114)

NYY: (-134) | KC: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142)

NYY: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 9-9, 4.65 ERA vs Steven Cruz (Royals) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The Yankees will call on Clarke Schmidt (9-9) against the Royals and Cruz. Schmidt and his team are 15-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Schmidt's team has been victorious in 47.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-10. The Royals covered all of Cruz's three starts that had a set spread. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for three Cruz starts this season -- they won every game.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (59.3%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +114 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Royals are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +118 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -142.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Royals contest on September 30, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (55.1%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 39 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of their 158 opportunities.

The Yankees are 79-79-0 against the spread in their 158 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have compiled a 46-89 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.1% of those games).

Kansas City has a 42-80 record (winning only 34.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Royals have played in 157 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-75-5).

The Royals have covered 44.6% of their games this season, going 70-87-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads New York in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (161) this season. He has a .272 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Aaron Judge is hitting .267 with 16 doubles, 37 home runs and 87 walks, while slugging .617 with an on-base percentage of .406.

Anthony Volpe is batting .207 with a .383 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.

Volpe heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double and a walk.

DJ LeMahieu has 15 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .493 and has 174 hits, both team-best figures for the Royals. He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Salvador Perez has 21 doubles, 22 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .256. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is currently 85th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Maikel Garcia a has .327 on-base percentage to pace the Royals.

MJ Melendez has 29 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 61 walks while batting .232.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

9/29/2023: 12-5 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-5 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/23/2023: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/22/2023: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/21/2023: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/31/2022: 8-6 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-6 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/30/2022: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/29/2022: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 7/28/2022: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/1/2022: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/30/2022: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

