Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (9-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and FDSKC

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-225) | KC: (+188)

NYY: (-225) | KC: (+188) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-113) | KC: +1.5 (-106)

NYY: -1.5 (-113) | KC: +1.5 (-106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 2-0, 1.56 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 0-2, 4.20 ERA

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (2-0) for the Yankees and Michael Wacha (0-2) for the Royals. Fried's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Fried has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Royals have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Wacha's starts. The Royals have always been the moneyline underdog when Wacha starts this season.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (61.7%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -225 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +188 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-106 to cover), and New York is -113 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

The Yankees-Royals contest on April 15 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -225.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 16 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 8-8-0 against the spread.

The Royals have put together a 2-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Kansas City has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +188 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 17 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-10-0).

The Royals have a 7-10-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.479), slugging percentage (.733) and total hits (22) this season. He has a .367 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he is fourth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in slugging.

Judge has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with a double, five walks and two RBI.

Ben Rice has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .300 and slugging .680 with an on-base percentage of .417.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Rice heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Anthony Volpe is batting .211 with a .474 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham is batting .343 with a .410 OBP and 10 RBI for New York this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .397, a slugging percentage of .508, and has 20 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .317).

He is 22nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Witt hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .382 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks while batting .207. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .288.

His batting average is 129th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .278 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Jonathan India has three doubles and 10 walks while batting .196.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

4/14/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/10/2024: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/9/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/5/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/11/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/10/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/9/2024: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/13/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/12/2024: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

