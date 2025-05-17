Rays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Miami Marlins.

Rays vs Marlins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (20-24) vs. Miami Marlins (17-26)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSUN

Rays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-152) | MIA: (+128)

TB: (-152) | MIA: (+128) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+116) | MIA: +1.5 (-140)

TB: -1.5 (+116) | MIA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 1-4, 3.38 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-5, 8.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (1-4) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (2-5) will take the ball for the Marlins. Rasmussen and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Rasmussen's team has a record of 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have gone 2-6-0 ATS in Alcantara's eight starts with a set spread. The Marlins are 2-4 in Alcantara's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (56.3%)

Rays vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Marlins reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-152) and Miami as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.

Rays vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +116 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -140.

Rays vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rays-Marlins on May 17, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Rays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those games.

This year Tampa Bay has won four of nine games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of their 43 opportunities.

The Rays are 19-24-0 against the spread in their 43 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have gone 13-24 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Miami has gone 6-16 (27.3%).

The Marlins have played in 43 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-16-0).

The Marlins have put together a 23-20-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.5% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .238. He has an on-base percentage of .291 and a slugging percentage of .396.

Among all qualified batters, he is 108th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.523) and total hits (41) this season. He's batting .315.

He is 11th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualified batters.

Junior Caminero is batting .241 with a .426 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Brandon Lowe has seven home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has an on-base percentage of .376 and has 43 hits, both team-best figures for the Marlins. He's batting .299 and slugging .563.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Stowers hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .292 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 157th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .239 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .263 with 10 doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Rays vs Marlins Head to Head

5/16/2025: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/30/2024: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/5/2024: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2024: 9-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/30/2023: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/29/2023: 11-2 TB (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-2 TB (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2023: 7-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/25/2023: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/31/2022: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

