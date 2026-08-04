Wyndham Championship Golf Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

Wyndham Championship Odds at a Glance

Cameron Young +850

Jackson Koivun +1500

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Ryan Gerard +2200

The PGA Tour moves on to the Wyndham Championship this week at Sedgefield Country Club.

Who are the favorites to win?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds: Wyndham Odds This Week

Full PGA Tour odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Cameron Young +850 Jackson Koivun +1500 Hideki Matsuyama +2000 Ryan Gerard +2200 Ben Griffin +2500 Justin Thomas +2700 Tom Kim +3000 View Full Table ChevronDown

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