Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction Today: 2 MLB Best Bets and Picks (June 25, 2026)

Yankees vs Red Sox Picks in Summary

Yankees -1.5 (+114)

Connelly Early Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Yankees take on the Red Sox at 7:11 p.m. ET?

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Red Sox vs Yankees Picks, Best Bets and Prediction

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This sets up as a good spot for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees have a significant edge on the mound with rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler, who enters tonight with an outstanding 2.93 SIERA, 29.5% strikeout rate and 4.9% walk rate. He has been one of the best arms in the game and is coming off a dominant outing against the Cincinnati Reds in which he struck out 13 batters over six scoreless innings. Schlittler should be able to control a Boston Red Sox lineup that is 25th in wOBA this season.

Boston counters with left-hander Connelly Early, who has pitched reasonably well but nowhere near Schlittler's level and draws a difficult matchup against a Yankees lineup that has been productive against left-handed pitching all season.

In short, New York is the better overall team and has a sizable advantage on the bump as it hands the ball to the guy with the shortest AL Cy Young odds. Give me the Yankees to win by multiple runs.

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We covered this bet in our MLB props article. Let's run through it again here.

The Yankees are a tough matchup for the young lefty. New York ranks second in walk rate as well as second in wOBA, so they're accustomed to grinding out at-bats and making life tough on pitchers. In Early's lone matchup with the Yankees this season, he went through exactly that as he struck out four in 5.1 innings -- giving up just three runs but needing 92 pitches to get through 5.1 frames.

On top of the matchup, Early is missing a ton of bats this year, producing a blah 9.5% swinging-strike rate, and he's not as good as his 3.64 ERA may have you believe as his expected ERA (4.39) and FIP (4.87) are much more pedestrian.

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