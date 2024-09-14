Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 12:15 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (86-62) vs. Boston Red Sox (74-74)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-196) | BOS: (+164)

NYY: (-196) | BOS: (+164) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+105) | BOS: +1.5 (-126)

NYY: -1.5 (+105) | BOS: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 6-4, 3.36 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 13-7, 4.70 ERA

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (6-4) for the Yankees and Brayan Bello (13-7) for the Red Sox. Cole's team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cole's team has been victorious in 58.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-5. The Red Sox have a 13-12-0 ATS record in Bello's 25 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox are 8-3 in Bello's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (59.4%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +164 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Red Sox. The Yankees are +105 to cover the spread, while the Red Sox are -126.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Red Sox game on Sept. 14, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 65, or 56%, of the 116 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 18-12 when favored by -196 or more this year.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 78 of their 145 opportunities.

The Yankees are 71-74-0 against the spread in their 145 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have won 47% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (31-35).

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 145 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-64-6).

The Red Sox have put together a 69-76-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 167 hits and an OBP of .455, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .688. He's batting .321.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Juan Soto has 28 doubles, four triples, 39 home runs and 119 walks. He's batting .287 and slugging .574 with an on-base percentage of .417.

His batting average is 19th among qualified players, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .261 with a .441 slugging percentage and 66 RBI this year.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .176 with four walks and an RBI.

Anthony Volpe has 11 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has accumulated a team-best .507 slugging percentage. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 18th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers has 140 hits with a .356 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .531.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Tyler O'Neill is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, 30 home runs and 49 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .249 with 21 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/13/2024: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/12/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/28/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2024: 11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2024: 9-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/7/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/6/2024: 14-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

14-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/5/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/16/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/15/2024: 8-4 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.