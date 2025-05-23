MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 23
Will Cade Povich strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Cade Povich record more than 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
- Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Cade Povich (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
