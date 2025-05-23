Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 23

Will Cade Povich strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Cade Povich record more than 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Cade Povich (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

