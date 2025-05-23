Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 23

Will Gunnar Henderson or Alex Bregman go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games) Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

