2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Fever at Dream on Thursday 5/22/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Fever at Dream

The Fever have packed on 90 and 93 points through two games but have yet to crack 45.5 points by the break. We can look for that to change tonight.

Indiana's pace defines them, and they've been running faster in the first half (102.6) than the second half (97.8). Last season offered a similar pace differential in the first half (99.6) compared to the second half (95.3).

Tonight, they'll run it back versus the Dream, a team they scored 42 against in the first half of Tuesday's game despite shooting only six threes. Indiana hoisted 12 threes by halftime in their season debut and averaged 12.8 3PA in the first half in 2024. We can expect to see more first-half threes from Indiana this go-around.

Natasha Howard was one of Indiana's big offseason acquisitions, but she has struggled early on, going 9 for 21 from the field and 3 for 12 from the foul line. An around-the-rim scorer and career 74.3% free-throw shooter, Howard is primed to get back on track and capitalize on these easy scoring opportunities.

Caitlin Clark's three-point shooting ways never show any signs of stopping, and we could see her heat check her way into this game after going 9 for 19 from downtown to start the year. Look for Indiana's offense to fire from the jump tonight.

Few have had a stronger start to the season than Aliyah Boston.

She picked up 19 points and 13 rebounds in the season opener before logging 24 points and 10 rebounds against the Dream on Tuesday. Despite having 32 and 34 combined points and rebounds (PR) to her name, Boston's PR prop is set at just 24.5 for tonight.

Boston is averaging 28.5 PR across her last 20 games where she played at least 32 minutes. She exceeded 24.5 PR at an 80.0% rate in this split -- up from the 51.9% implied probability on these -108 odds. That includes four games against Atlanta in which Boston tallied 25, 34, 40, and 43 PR.

She's been charged with just five fouls through two games, and tonight's 4.5-point spread projects a competitive game that should keep her on the court.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.