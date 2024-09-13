Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Boston Red Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (85-62) vs. Boston Red Sox (74-73)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Apple TV+

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | BOS: (+128)

NYY: (-152) | BOS: (+128) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164)

NYY: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 5-3, 2.34 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 8-10, 3.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (5-3) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (8-10) will take the ball for the Red Sox. Schmidt and his team are 7-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Schmidt's team has won 77.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-2). The Red Sox have gone 11-17-0 ATS in Houck's 28 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox are 2-5 in Houck's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (56.1%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while New York is a -152 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +136 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -164.

The over/under for Yankees-Red Sox on Sept. 13 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 64, or 55.7%, of the 115 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 38 times in 65 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 78 of 144 chances this season.

The Yankees are 71-73-0 against the spread in their 144 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox are 31-34 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.7% of those games).

Boston is 7-11 (winning only 38.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-64-5).

The Red Sox have put together a 68-76-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 165 hits and an OBP of .453 to go with a slugging percentage of .683. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .319 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with four walks and an RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .289 with 28 doubles, four triples, 39 home runs and 118 walks, while slugging .577 with an on-base percentage of .418.

He ranks 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging in the major leagues.

Soto brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 134 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Chisholm enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Anthony Volpe has 11 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a team-high .503 slugging percentage. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 19th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers paces his team with 139 hits and a .355 OBP. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .532.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 29th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Tyler O'Neill is hitting .259 with 18 doubles, 30 home runs and 49 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .251 with 21 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/12/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/28/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2024: 11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2024: 9-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/7/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/6/2024: 14-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

14-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/5/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/16/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/15/2024: 8-4 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-4 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/14/2023: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: -112)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.