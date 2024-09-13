Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13
Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.
On Friday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Boston Red Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info
- New York Yankees (85-62) vs. Boston Red Sox (74-73)
- Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | BOS: (+128)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 5-3, 2.34 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 8-10, 3.24 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (5-3) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (8-10) will take the ball for the Red Sox. Schmidt and his team are 7-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Schmidt's team has won 77.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-2). The Red Sox have gone 11-17-0 ATS in Houck's 28 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox are 2-5 in Houck's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (56.1%)
Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while New York is a -152 favorite at home.
Yankees vs Red Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +136 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -164.
Yankees vs Red Sox Over/Under
- The over/under for Yankees-Red Sox on Sept. 13 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been victorious in 64, or 55.7%, of the 115 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season New York has come away with a win 38 times in 65 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 78 of 144 chances this season.
- The Yankees are 71-73-0 against the spread in their 144 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Red Sox are 31-34 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.7% of those games).
- Boston is 7-11 (winning only 38.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.
- The Red Sox have played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-64-5).
- The Red Sox have put together a 68-76-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.2% of the time).
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has 165 hits and an OBP of .453 to go with a slugging percentage of .683. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .319 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Judge has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with four walks and an RBI.
- Juan Soto is batting .289 with 28 doubles, four triples, 39 home runs and 118 walks, while slugging .577 with an on-base percentage of .418.
- He ranks 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging in the major leagues.
- Soto brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.
- Jazz Chisholm has collected 134 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .442 this season.
- Chisholm enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
- Anthony Volpe has 11 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Jarren Duran has a team-high .503 slugging percentage. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 19th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Rafael Devers paces his team with 139 hits and a .355 OBP. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .532.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 29th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.
- Tyler O'Neill is hitting .259 with 18 doubles, 30 home runs and 49 walks.
- Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .251 with 21 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 15 walks.
Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 9/12/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 7/28/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/27/2024: 11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/26/2024: 9-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/7/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/6/2024: 14-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 7/5/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/16/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/15/2024: 8-4 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 9/14/2023: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: -112)
