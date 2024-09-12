Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads playing on Thursday, versus the Boston Red Sox.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (84-62) vs. Boston Red Sox (74-72)

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Thursday, September 12, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: FOX

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-196) | BOS: (+164)

NYY: (-196) | BOS: (+164) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+104) | BOS: +1.5 (-125)

NYY: -1.5 (+104) | BOS: +1.5 (-125) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. (Yankees) - 9-10, 3.97 ERA vs Cooper Criswell (Red Sox) - 6-4, 4.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10) to the mound, while Cooper Criswell (6-4) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Cortes' team is 10-18-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cortes' team has won 37.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-15). The Red Sox are 12-5-0 ATS in Criswell's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have a 7-2 record in Criswell's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (58.3%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Yankees, Boston is the underdog at +164, and New York is -196 playing at home.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +104 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -125.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Yankees-Red Sox on Sept. 12, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 63, or 55.3%, of the 114 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 17 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 78 of 143 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 71-72-0 in 143 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 64 total times this season. They've finished 31-33 in those games.

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 75 times this season for a 75-63-5 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have covered 46.9% of their games this season, going 67-76-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.454), slugging percentage (.686) and total hits (164) this season. He has a .320 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Juan Soto has 28 doubles, four triples, 39 home runs and 117 walks. He's batting .289 and slugging .580 with an on-base percentage of .418.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 16th, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 133 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Anthony Volpe has 11 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a slugging percentage of .507, a team-high for the Red Sox. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 17th, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Rafael Devers has 139 hits with a .357 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .536.

He is 25th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Tyler O'Neill has 17 doubles, 30 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .258.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

7/28/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2024: 11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2024: 9-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/7/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/6/2024: 14-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

14-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/5/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/16/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/15/2024: 8-4 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-4 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/14/2023: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: -112)

8-5 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: -112) 9/14/2023: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.