Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

The San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (20-13) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-26)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and COLR

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-290) | COL: (+235)

SF: (-290) | COL: (+235) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-132) | COL: +1.5 (+110)

SF: -1.5 (-132) | COL: +1.5 (+110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 1-3, 6.12 ERA vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 0-1, 10.29 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Jordan Hicks (1-3) to the mound, while Bradley Blalock (0-1) will take the ball for the Rockies. When Hicks starts, his team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season. Hicks' team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Blalock has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Blalock start this season -- they lost.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (67.1%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +235 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -290 favorite at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Giants are -132 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +110.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Rockies contest on May 3, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (66.7%) in those contests.

San Francisco has played as a favorite of -290 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of their 33 opportunities.

In 33 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 15-18-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 29 total times this season. They've gone 5-24 in those games.

Colorado has played in six games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +235 or longer without a win.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-22-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered only 37.5% of their games this season, going 12-20-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with 38 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .512. He's batting .314 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Wilmer Flores has two doubles, seven home runs and seven walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Flores takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Michael Yastrzemski has 28 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383.

Yastrzemski has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Heliot Ramos has five home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Ramos heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .344 with two home runs, five walks and three RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a team-high OBP (.347) and slugging percentage (.457), and leads the Rockies in hits (28, while batting .267).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 60th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Goodman hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a home run and four RBI.

Brenton Doyle has four doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .244. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Jordan Beck is batting .266 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.

Mickey Moniak is batting .200 with two doubles, three triples, three home runs and seven walks.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

5/2/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/1/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/28/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/27/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/27/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/26/2024: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/21/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/20/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/19/2024: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

