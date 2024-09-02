Yankees vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 2

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers.

Yankees vs Rangers Game Info

New York Yankees (79-58) vs. Texas Rangers (65-72)

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

Monday, September 2, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Yankees vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-184) | TEX: (+154)

NYY: (-184) | TEX: (+154) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-120) | TEX: +1.5 (-100)

NYY: -1.5 (-120) | TEX: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Yankees vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 5-3, 3.86 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (5-3, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jack Leiter. Cole and his team are 6-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Cole starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-4. Leiter did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (61.9%)

Yankees vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Yankees, Texas is the underdog at +154, and New York is -184 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Rangers Spread

The Yankees are at the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are -120 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -100.

Yankees vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Rangers on September 2, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 58 times (55.2%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 19 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 134 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 67-67-0 against the spread in their 134 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won 34% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-35).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Rangers have played in 131 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-68-4).

The Rangers have put together a 56-75-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.7% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 157 hits and an OBP of .461 to go with a slugging percentage of .715. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .327 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Juan Soto has 27 doubles, four triples, 37 home runs and 109 walks. He's batting .291 and slugging .586 with an on-base percentage of .418.

He is 14th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging in the majors.

Soto enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .182 with two doubles and an RBI.

Jazz Chisholm has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.331/.457.

Chisholm brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Anthony Volpe is batting .254 with a .304 OBP and 52 RBI for New York this season.

Volpe brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a walk and five RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager has put up a team-best OBP (.352) and slugging percentage (.512), while leading the Rangers in hits (130, while batting .276).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 29th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is slugging .387 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .236 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is currently 106th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Josh Smith a has .352 on-base percentage to pace the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia has 23 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .225.

Yankees vs Rangers Head to Head

8/11/2024: 8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/10/2024: 8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/25/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/24/2023: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/23/2023: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/30/2023: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

15-2 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/29/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/28/2023: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/27/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 10/5/2022: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

