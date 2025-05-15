Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 12:11 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (21-21) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (19-23)

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Thursday, May 15, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and FDSSUN

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-174) | TB: (+146)

TOR: (-174) | TB: (+146) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+125) | TB: +1.5 (-150)

TOR: -1.5 (+125) | TB: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 3-3, 3.97 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 2-5, 4.40 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Kevin Gausman (3-3, 3.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Zack Littell (2-5, 4.40 ERA). Gausman's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gausman's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rays have a 3-5-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in four of Littell's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (56%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -174 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +125 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -150.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Rays game on May 15, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -174.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 21 of 41 chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 26-15-0 against the spread in their 41 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have been the moneyline underdog 20 total times this season. They've gone 9-11 in those games.

Tampa Bay is 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The Rays have played in 41 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-23-2).

The Rays have an 18-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.9% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .291 with eight doubles, four home runs and 25 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .387 while slugging .418.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.402) thanks to 16 extra-base hits. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average ranks 46th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 83rd, and his slugging percentage 91st.

George Springer leads his team in OBP (.400) and total hits (36) this season.

Alejandro Kirk has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .293 this season.

Kirk has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda has an on-base percentage of .430, a slugging percentage of .562, and has 41 hits, all club-bests for the Rays (while batting .339).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Aranda heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Junior Caminero has six doubles, eight home runs and seven walks while batting .247. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .274.

He ranks 97th in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .207 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Kameron Misner is batting .257 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

5/14/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/13/2025: 11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/22/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/25/2024: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/24/2024: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/23/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/18/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

