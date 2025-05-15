Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 12:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads playing on Thursday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (21-22) vs. Washington Nationals (18-26)

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Thursday, May 15, 2025 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and MASN

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-200) | WSH: (+168)

ATL: (-200) | WSH: (+168) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-104) | WSH: +1.5 (-115)

ATL: -1.5 (-104) | WSH: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 2-2, 2.76 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 2-4, 5.88 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver (2-2) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (2-4) will get the nod for the Nationals. When Smith-Shawver starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Smith-Shawver's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals are 5-3-0 ATS in Williams' eight starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 3-5 record in Williams' eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (53.9%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Braves, Washington is the underdog at +168, and Atlanta is -200 playing at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Braves are -104 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -115.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Nationals on May 15, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (56.2%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has been victorious seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 42 opportunities.

The Braves are 19-23-0 against the spread in their 42 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have compiled a 15-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.9% of those games).

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times this season for a 21-20-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals are 22-20-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .423 this season while batting .270 with 36 walks and 18 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .445.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 64th in slugging.

Ozuna hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Matt Olson has six doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .219 and slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualified hitters, he is 134th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (51) this season.

Riley has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two walks and an RBI.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 37 hits, an OBP of .269 plus a slugging percentage of .326.

Albies takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .143 with an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up a slugging percentage of .536 and has 46 hits, both team-high numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .274 and with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 52nd, his on-base percentage is 34th, and he is 16th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has a .375 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .311 while slugging .525.

He is currently 15th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .230 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Keibert Ruiz has five doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .286.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

5/14/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/13/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/12/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2024: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/25/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/24/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/23/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/9/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

