Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 15

The MLB lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Houston Astros squaring off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and MASN

MLB Network, FDSSO and MASN Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Trevor Williams

AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Trevor Williams Records: Braves (21-22), Nationals (18-26)

Braves (21-22), Nationals (18-26) Braves Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 53.87%

53.87% Nationals Win Probability: 46.13%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN2 and MNNT

MLB Network, MASN2 and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Chris Paddack

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Chris Paddack Records: Orioles (15-26), Twins (23-20)

Orioles (15-26), Twins (23-20) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Twins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.52%

52.52% Orioles Win Probability: 47.48%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and CHSN

MLB Network, FDSOH and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Nicholas Martínez vs. Bryse Wilson

Nicholas Martínez vs. Bryse Wilson Records: Reds (20-24), White Sox (14-29)

Reds (20-24), White Sox (14-29) Reds Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 70.43%

70.43% White Sox Win Probability: 29.57%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and FDSSUN

SNET and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Zack Littell

Kevin Gausman vs. Zack Littell Records: Blue Jays (21-21), Rays (19-23)

Blue Jays (21-21), Rays (19-23) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Rays Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.03%

56.03% Rays Win Probability: 43.97%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: MLB Network, RSN and SCHN

MLB Network, RSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Hunter Brown

Jacob deGrom vs. Hunter Brown Records: Rangers (23-21), Astros (22-20)

Rangers (23-21), Astros (22-20) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Astros Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 55.78%

55.78% Rangers Win Probability: 44.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA

SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Matt Sauer vs. Osvaldo Bido

Matt Sauer vs. Osvaldo Bido Records: Dodgers (28-15), Athletics (22-21)

Dodgers (28-15), Athletics (22-21) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.30%

59.30% Athletics Win Probability: 40.70%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.