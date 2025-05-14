Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 15
The MLB lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Houston Astros squaring off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Trevor Williams
- Records: Braves (21-22), Nationals (18-26)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -200
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 53.87%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.13%
Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN2 and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Orioles (15-26), Twins (23-20)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -132
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.52%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.48%
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Nicholas Martínez vs. Bryse Wilson
- Records: Reds (20-24), White Sox (14-29)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -240
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 70.43%
- White Sox Win Probability: 29.57%
Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Blue Jays (21-21), Rays (19-23)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -178
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.03%
- Rays Win Probability: 43.97%
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, RSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Rangers (23-21), Astros (22-20)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 55.78%
- Rangers Win Probability: 44.22%
Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Matt Sauer vs. Osvaldo Bido
- Records: Dodgers (28-15), Athletics (22-21)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.30%
- Athletics Win Probability: 40.70%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.