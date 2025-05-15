Orioles vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Orioles vs Twins Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (15-26) vs. Minnesota Twins (23-20)

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Thursday, May 15, 2025 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MLB Network, MASN2, and MNNT

Orioles vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | MIN: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | MIN: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+152) | MIN: +1.5 (-184)

BAL: -1.5 (+152) | MIN: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Orioles vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 4-2, 2.72 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Twins) - 1-3, 4.76 ERA

The probable starters are Tomoyuki Sugano (4-2) for the Orioles and Chris Paddack (1-3) for the Twins. Sugano's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sugano's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have a 2-5-0 record against the spread in Paddack's starts. The Twins are 2-1 in Paddack's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (52.5%)

Orioles vs Twins Moneyline

Baltimore is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +110 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Twins Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -184 to cover.

Orioles vs Twins Over/Under

Orioles versus Twins, on May 15, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Orioles vs Twins Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 5-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 41 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 41 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 13-28-0 against the spread.

The Twins have compiled a 7-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Minnesota has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Twins have played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-23-3).

The Twins have put together a 23-19-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has 32 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .335. He has a .230 batting average and a slugging percentage of .446.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 117th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn has four doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He's batting .287 and slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (38) this season.

Henderson has recorded a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Adley Rutschman is batting .197 with a .295 OBP and 11 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated 40 hits with a .503 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Twins. He's batting .258 and with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 73rd, his on-base percentage is 104th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach's .326 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .417.

He is 91st in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ty France is hitting .255 with eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Harrison Bader has six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .300.

Orioles vs Twins Head to Head

5/14/2025: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/6/2025: 9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/29/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/27/2024: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/17/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/16/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

