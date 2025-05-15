Reds vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are playing the Chicago White Sox.

Reds vs White Sox Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (20-24) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-29)

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Thursday, May 15, 2025 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, FDSOH, and CHSN

Reds vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-240) | CHW: (+198)

CIN: (-240) | CHW: (+198) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (-126) | CHW: +1.5 (+105)

CIN: -1.5 (-126) | CHW: +1.5 (+105) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nicholas Martínez (Reds) - 1-4, 4.23 ERA vs Bryse Wilson (White Sox) - 0-1, 4.88 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Nicholas Martinez (1-4, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Bryse Wilson (0-1, 4.88 ERA). Martínez's team is 2-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Martinez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Wilson starts, the White Sox are 2-1-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 2-1 record in Wilson's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (70.4%)

Reds vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -240 favorite at home.

Reds vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The White Sox are +105 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -126.

Reds versus White Sox, on May 15, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Reds vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given Cincinnati the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -240 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 18 of 42 chances this season.

The Reds are 21-21-0 against the spread in their 42 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 31.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-28).

Chicago has a 1-9 record (winning just 10% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer.

In the 42 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-21-2).

The White Sox have a 23-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.407) and total hits (43) this season. He's batting .250 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 91st in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

TJ Friedl has hit three homers this season while driving in 17 runs. He's batting .274 this season and slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging in the major leagues.

Gavin Lux has 39 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.

Jose Trevino is batting .308 with a .340 OBP and 10 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert is batting .190 with three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .321 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 156th, his on-base percentage is 124th, and he is 149th in slugging.

Miguel Vargas has a .305 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .214 while slugging .338.

He is currently 140th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Lenyn Sosa has put up a slugging percentage of .381 and has 40 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox.

Andrew Vaughn has eight doubles, five home runs and seven walks while batting .194.

Reds vs White Sox Head to Head

5/14/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/14/2024: 11-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/13/2024: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/12/2024: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

11-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/7/2023: 17-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

17-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/6/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/5/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

