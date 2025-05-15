NHL
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
NHL action on Thursday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Washington Capitals.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Washington Capitals (51-22-9)
- Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: TNT
Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-172)
|Capitals (+142)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (53.6%)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Capitals. The Hurricanes are +152 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -188.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Capitals matchup on May 15 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Capitals reveal Carolina as the favorite (-172) and Washington as the underdog (+142) despite being the home team.