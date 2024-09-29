Yankees vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Yankees vs Pirates Game Info

New York Yankees (93-68) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (76-85)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-180) | PIT: (+152)

NYY: (-180) | PIT: (+152) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-140)

NYY: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 5-5, 2.55 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 8-9, 4.26 ERA

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt (5-5) for the Yankees and Bailey Falter (8-9) for the Pirates. Schmidt and his team are 7-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Schmidt's team has a record of 8-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 16-11-0 ATS record in Falter's 27 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have a 7-14 record in Falter's 21 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (66%)

Yankees vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Pirates, New York is the favorite at -180, and Pittsburgh is +152 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-140 to cover), and New York is +116 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Pirates game on Sept. 29 has been set at 8, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 72, or 56.2%, of the 128 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 28-17 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 84 of their 158 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 77-81-0 against the spread in their 158 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have a 38-55 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.9% of those games).

Pittsburgh is 5-11 (winning just 31.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 158 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-81-3).

The Pirates have collected an 84-74-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 180 hits and an OBP of .458, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .701. He's batting .322.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Juan Soto has 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks. He's batting .288 and slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Soto has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .256 with a .436 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.

Chisholm heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Anthony Volpe has 12 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a team-high OBP (.344) and slugging percentage (.449). He's batting .276.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Reynolds brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Oneil Cruz paces his team with 140 hits. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 53rd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .232 with 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 58 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .269 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Yankees vs Pirates Head to Head

9/28/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/27/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/17/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/21/2022: 14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/20/2022: 9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 7/6/2022: 16-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

16-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/5/2022: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

