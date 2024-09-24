Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (92-64) vs. Baltimore Orioles (86-70)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MASN

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-162) | BAL: (+136)

NYY: (-162) | BAL: (+136) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152)

NYY: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 5-4, 2.37 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 7-10, 4.19 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (5-4) to the mound, while Dean Kremer (7-10) will take the ball for the Orioles. Schmidt's team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Schmidt starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-2. The Orioles have a 9-14-0 record against the spread in Kremer's starts. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Kremer's starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.4%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while New York is a -162 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Yankees are +126 to cover, and the Orioles are -152.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

Yankees versus Orioles, on Sept. 24, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 71, or 57.7%, of the 123 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 39-21 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 81 of their 153 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 76-77-0 against the spread in their 153 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog 32 total times this season. They've finished 16-16 in those games.

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Orioles have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-60-6).

The Orioles have an 81-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.1% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 176 hits and an OBP of .458, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .695. He's batting .323.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, six walks and two RBI.

Juan Soto has 31 doubles, four triples, 40 home runs and 125 walks. He's batting .287 and slugging .572 with an on-base percentage of .418.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .256 with a .434 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 154 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .373.

Volpe brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has totaled 173 hits with a .367 on-base percentage and a .536 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .283.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Henderson brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Anthony Santander is hitting .235 with 24 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 109th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Adley Rutschman is batting .252 with 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 57 walks.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .258 with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

7/14/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/13/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2024: 17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/18/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/2/2024: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/1/2024: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/30/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/29/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!