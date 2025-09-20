Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (86-68) vs. Baltimore Orioles (73-81)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MLB Network, MASN, and YES

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-196) | BAL: (+164)

NYY: (-196) | BAL: (+164) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-118) | BAL: +1.5 (-102)

NYY: -1.5 (-118) | BAL: +1.5 (-102) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 16-9, 3.11 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 10-8, 4.39 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (16-9) versus the Orioles and Tomoyuki Sugano (10-8). Rodon's team is 12-19-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodon's team has a record of 16-14 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles are 16-12-0 ATS in Sugano's 28 starts with a set spread. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in 18 of Sugano's starts this season, and they went 10-8 in those games.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (65.5%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while New York is a -196 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are -118 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -102.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Yankees-Orioles game on Sept. 20, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 77, or 59.2%, of the 130 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win 23 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of their 152 opportunities.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 70-82-0 in 152 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have won 40 of the 87 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46%).

Baltimore is 3-7 (winning only 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-84-4).

The Orioles have covered 48.3% of their games this season, going 73-78-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.452), slugging percentage (.673) and total hits (168) this season. He has a .327 batting average.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Cody Bellinger is batting .271 with 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 37th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Trent Grisham is batting .239 with a .475 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm has 30 home runs, 77 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Chisholm enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up an on-base percentage of .350, a slugging percentage of .442, and has 151 hits, all club-bests for the Orioles (while batting .276).

He is 32nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Henderson enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Jackson Holliday has 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 53 walks while batting .249. He's slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Westburg has nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .264.

Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

9/19/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/18/2025: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/22/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/21/2025: 9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/30/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

