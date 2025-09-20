Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
On Saturday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Orioles Game Info
- New York Yankees (86-68) vs. Baltimore Orioles (73-81)
- Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MLB Network, MASN, and YES
Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-196) | BAL: (+164)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-118) | BAL: +1.5 (-102)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 16-9, 3.11 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 10-8, 4.39 ERA
The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (16-9) versus the Orioles and Tomoyuki Sugano (10-8). Rodon's team is 12-19-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodon's team has a record of 16-14 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles are 16-12-0 ATS in Sugano's 28 starts with a set spread. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in 18 of Sugano's starts this season, and they went 10-8 in those games.
Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (65.5%)
Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline
- Baltimore is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while New York is a -196 favorite despite being on the road.
Yankees vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are -118 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -102.
Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under
- A total of 9 runs has been set for the Yankees-Orioles game on Sept. 20, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!
Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Yankees have won in 77, or 59.2%, of the 130 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season New York has come away with a win 23 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of their 152 opportunities.
- The Yankees have an against the spread record of 70-82-0 in 152 games with a line this season.
- The Orioles have won 40 of the 87 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46%).
- Baltimore is 3-7 (winning only 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.
- The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-84-4).
- The Orioles have covered 48.3% of their games this season, going 73-78-0 ATS.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.452), slugging percentage (.673) and total hits (168) this season. He has a .327 batting average.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Cody Bellinger is batting .271 with 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- He is 37th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Trent Grisham is batting .239 with a .475 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.
- Jazz Chisholm has 30 home runs, 77 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.
- Chisholm enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson has racked up an on-base percentage of .350, a slugging percentage of .442, and has 151 hits, all club-bests for the Orioles (while batting .276).
- He is 32nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Henderson enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.
- Jackson Holliday has 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 53 walks while batting .249. He's slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .319.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.
- Jordan Westburg has nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .264.
- Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head
- 9/19/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/18/2025: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 6/22/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 6/21/2025: 9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 4/30/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/29/2025: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/26/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!