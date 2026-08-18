Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Baltimore Orioles.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (69-55) vs. Baltimore Orioles (61-64)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and YES

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

NYY: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+142) | BAL: +1.5 (-172)

NYY: -1.5 (+142) | BAL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 4-2, 3.30 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 4-12, 4.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (4-2) to the mound, while Shane Baz (4-12) will take the ball for the Orioles. Rodon's team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Rodon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. The Orioles are 10-13-0 against the spread when Baz starts. The Orioles are 2-11 in Baz's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (52.4%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

New York is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -102 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Orioles are -172 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +142.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

Yankees versus Orioles on Aug. 18 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 55, or 57.9%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 53-39 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 51 of their 119 opportunities.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 57-62-0 in 119 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have a 30-33 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.6% of those games).

Baltimore has a record of 25-29 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (46.3%).

The Orioles have played in 124 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-55-4).

The Orioles have collected a 66-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in slugging percentage (.533) thanks to 56 extra-base hits. He has a .251 batting average and an on-base percentage of .344.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 81st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Luis Garcia leads New York with 111 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .541. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among all qualified, he ranks 29th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Garcia enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Trent Grisham has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 87 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has totaled 125 hits with a .361 on-base percentage and a .496 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .267.

He is 49th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Alonso takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .474 with two doubles, five home runs, six walks and 10 RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .222 with 22 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 125th, his on-base percentage is 116th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Leody Taveras is batting .225 with 12 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Coby Mayo is hitting .213 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

5/13/2026: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/12/2026: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/11/2026: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/4/2026: 12-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/3/2026: 11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/2/2026: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/1/2026: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/27/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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