College Football National Championship Odds 2026: Who Are the Title Favorites This Season?

The 2026 college football season is almost here.

Who are this year's national title favorites, per the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

College Football Championship Odds

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2026-27 NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2026-27 Ohio State +550 Notre Dame +650 Oregon +700 Texas +850 Georgia +850 Indiana +900 Miami Florida +1100 Texas Tech +2000 Oklahoma +2000 Ole Miss +2200 LSU +2500 Alabama +2500 Texas A&M +2700 USC +3500 Michigan +4000 Florida +5000 Tennessee +5500 Penn State +7500 Missouri +8000 BYU +8000 Washington +8000 Auburn +10000 SMU +10000 South Carolina +10000 Louisville +12500 Utah +15000 Iowa +17500 Vanderbilt +20000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.