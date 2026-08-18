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NCAAF

College Football National Championship Odds 2026: Who Are the Title Favorites This Season?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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College Football National Championship Odds 2026: Who Are the Title Favorites This Season?

The 2026 college football season is almost here.

Who are this year's national title favorites, per the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

College Football Championship Odds

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2026-27
Ohio State
Notre Dame
Oregon
Texas
Georgia
Indiana
Miami Florida
Texas Tech
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
LSU
Alabama
Texas A&M
USC
Michigan
Florida
Tennessee
Penn State
Missouri
BYU
Washington
Auburn
SMU
South Carolina
Louisville
Utah
Iowa
Vanderbilt

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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