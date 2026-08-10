WNBA Picks Today: 2 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Monday, August 10, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Toronto Tempo vs. Atlanta Dream

Marina Mabrey has remained Toronto's primary perimeter threat throughout the season, averaging just over three made three-pointers per game. She has knocked down three or more threes in 11 games this season, including a three three-pointer, 26-point performance against Atlanta in their previous regular-season meeting.

Toronto has struggled to consistently score against the Dream, averaging 85.3 points across three meetings this season. That makes Mabrey's outside shooting even more important, as she'll likely be asked to carry much of the Tempo's offense once again. At plus money, backing one of the league's best three-point shooters to make at least three triples offers strong value.

Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm

Chicago earned a 95-90 victory over Seattle in the first meeting this season, overcoming the Storm behind a balanced offensive effort. The Sky have also won three of their last five games, including victories over Connecticut, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, showing improvement as they push toward the end of the regular season.

Seattle, meanwhile, enters Monday on an 11-game losing streak and has struggled to close out games despite remaining competitive in several recent contests. With Chicago already proving it can win this matchup and carrying more momentum into the rematch, the Sky have a favorable opportunity to earn another victory.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.