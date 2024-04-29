Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 7:25 AM

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (19-11) vs. Baltimore Orioles (18-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-126) | BAL: (+108)

NYY: (-126) | BAL: (+108) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+120) | BAL: +1.5 (-144)

NYY: -1.5 (+120) | BAL: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. (Yankees) - 1-2, 3.50 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 1-2, 4.61 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-2, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Dean Kremer (1-2, 4.61 ERA). Cortes and his team are 2-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cortes' team has a record of 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have gone 1-4-0 against the spread when Kremer starts. The Orioles have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Kremer starts this season.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (54.8%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Yankees, Baltimore is the underdog at +108, and New York is -126 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Orioles are -144 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +120.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

Yankees versus Orioles on April 30 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (65%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win nine times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 30 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 30 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 13-17-0 against the spread.

The Orioles are 2-1 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Baltimore has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +108 or longer.

In the 27 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-10-1).

The Orioles are 16-11-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 36 hits and an OBP of .429 to go with a slugging percentage of .553. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .316 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 15th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Soto will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .256 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Anthony Volpe has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .362.

He is 55th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Aaron Judge has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .212/.343/.425.

Judge enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is batting .267 with a .331 OBP and 15 RBI for New York this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson paces the Orioles with 33 hits. He's batting .289 and slugging .632 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 49th and he is fifth in slugging.

Jordan Westburg is hitting .305 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks. He's slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified players, he is 22nd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman has a .447 slugging percentage, which leads the Orioles.

Ryan Mountcastle's .364 OBP leads his team.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

4/29/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/23/2023: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/30/2022: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/25/2022: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/27/2022: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/26/2022: 12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/17/2022: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

5-0 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 4/16/2022: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 4/15/2022: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/25/2023: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

