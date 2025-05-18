Yankees vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the New York Mets.

Yankees vs Mets Game Info

New York Yankees (26-19) vs. New York Mets (29-17)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: ESPN

Yankees vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-164) | NYM: (+138)

NYY: (-164) | NYM: (+138) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+115) | NYM: +1.5 (-138)

NYY: -1.5 (+115) | NYM: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 6-0, 1.11 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 2-2, 3.05 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Max Fried (6-0, 1.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Mets will turn to David Peterson (2-2, 3.05 ERA). Fried's team is 6-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team has a record of 8-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have a 3-5-0 record against the spread in Peterson's starts. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for two Peterson starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (56%)

Yankees vs Mets Moneyline

The Yankees vs Mets moneyline has the Yankees as a -164 favorite, while the Mets are a +138 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Mets Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Yankees are +115 to cover, while the Mets are -138 to cover.

Yankees vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Mets on May 18 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Yankees vs Mets Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 24 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won nine of 12 games when listed as at least -164 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 44 games with a total this season.

In 44 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 21-23-0 against the spread.

The Mets have gone 6-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Mets have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Mets have played in 45 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-27-2).

The Mets have a 22-23-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.488), slugging percentage (.753) and total hits (70) this season. He has a .402 batting average.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .341 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .389.

He is third in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Trent Grisham has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .274/.366/.607.

Ben Rice has nine home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Rice has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up 52 hits with a .414 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both categories. He's batting .308 and slugging .574.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Juan Soto has nine doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .252. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .386.

His batting average ranks 88th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Francisco Lindor has a .481 slugging percentage, which leads the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo has nine doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks while hitting .229.

Yankees vs Mets Head to Head

5/17/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2025: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/24/2024: 12-3 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

12-3 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/23/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/26/2024: 12-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/25/2024: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/26/2023: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/25/2023: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/14/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/13/2023: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

