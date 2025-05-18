Yankees vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18
On Sunday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the New York Mets.
Yankees vs Mets Game Info
- New York Yankees (26-19) vs. New York Mets (29-17)
- Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: ESPN
Yankees vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-164) | NYM: (+138)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+115) | NYM: +1.5 (-138)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Yankees vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 6-0, 1.11 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 2-2, 3.05 ERA
The Yankees will give the ball to Max Fried (6-0, 1.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Mets will turn to David Peterson (2-2, 3.05 ERA). Fried's team is 6-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team has a record of 8-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have a 3-5-0 record against the spread in Peterson's starts. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for two Peterson starts this season -- they split the games.
Yankees vs Mets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (56%)
Yankees vs Mets Moneyline
- The Yankees vs Mets moneyline has the Yankees as a -164 favorite, while the Mets are a +138 underdog on the road.
Yankees vs Mets Spread
- The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Yankees are +115 to cover, while the Mets are -138 to cover.
Yankees vs Mets Over/Under
- The over/under for Yankees-Mets on May 18 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Yankees vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Yankees have come away with 24 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year, the Yankees have won nine of 12 games when listed as at least -164 or better on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 44 games with a total this season.
- In 44 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 21-23-0 against the spread.
- The Mets have gone 6-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).
- The Mets have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.
- The Mets have played in 45 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-27-2).
- The Mets have a 22-23-0 record against the spread this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.488), slugging percentage (.753) and total hits (70) this season. He has a .402 batting average.
- He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.
- Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .341 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .389.
- He is third in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Trent Grisham has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .274/.366/.607.
- Ben Rice has nine home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.
- Rice has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.
Mets Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso has racked up 52 hits with a .414 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both categories. He's batting .308 and slugging .574.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is seventh in slugging.
- Juan Soto has nine doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .252. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .386.
- His batting average ranks 88th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 53rd in slugging.
- Francisco Lindor has a .481 slugging percentage, which leads the Mets.
- Brandon Nimmo has nine doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks while hitting .229.
Yankees vs Mets Head to Head
- 5/17/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/16/2025: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 7/24/2024: 12-3 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 7/23/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/26/2024: 12-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/25/2024: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/26/2023: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 7/25/2023: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/14/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/13/2023: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
