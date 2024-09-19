Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 1:13 p.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Seattle Mariners in MLB action on Thursday.

Yankees vs Mariners Game Info

New York Yankees (89-63) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-75)

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-120) | SEA: (+102)

NYY: (-120) | SEA: (+102) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170)

NYY: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 5-3, 2.41 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 7-11, 3.24 ERA

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt (5-3) for the Yankees and Logan Gilbert (7-11) for the Mariners. When Schmidt starts, his team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season. When Schmidt starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-2. The Mariners are 11-19-0 against the spread when Gilbert starts. The Mariners are 3-6 in Gilbert's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (54.1%)

Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -120 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Mariners are -170 to cover, and the Yankees are +140.

Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under

Yankees versus Mariners on Sept. 19 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 68, or 56.7%, of the 120 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 63 of 108 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 79 of their 149 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 73-76-0 against the spread in their 149 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have won 18 of the 43 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (41.9%).

Seattle has gone 14-16 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (46.7%).

In the 151 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-73-5).

The Mariners have covered 44.4% of their games this season, going 67-84-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 171 hits and an OBP of .455, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .689. He's batting .321.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Juan Soto has 30 doubles, four triples, 40 home runs and 123 walks. He's batting .288 and slugging .578 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among qualifying batters, he is 15th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Soto brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 137 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Alex Verdugo has been key for New York with 127 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .356.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 107 hits. He's batting .213 and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Randy Arozarena has 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .219. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 127th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Justin Turner a has .353 on-base percentage to pace the Mariners.

Julio Rodriguez paces his team with a .389 slugging percentage.

Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head

9/18/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/17/2024: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/22/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/20/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2023: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/21/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/20/2023: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

