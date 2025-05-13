Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Seattle Mariners.

Yankees vs Mariners Game Info

New York Yankees (24-17) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-18)

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, and YES

Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-144) | SEA: (+122)

NYY: (-144) | SEA: (+122) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+116) | SEA: +1.5 (-140)

NYY: -1.5 (+116) | SEA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 6-0, 1.05 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 4-1, 3.25 ERA

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (6-0) for the Yankees and Bryan Woo (4-1) for the Mariners. Fried and his team have a record of 6-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Fried's team has won each of the eight games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Woo starts, the Mariners are 3-4-0 against the spread. The Mariners are 1-2 in Woo's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (50.3%)

Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline

The Yankees vs Mariners moneyline has New York as a -144 favorite, while Seattle is a +122 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Mariners are -140 to cover, and the Yankees are +116.

Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Yankees-Mariners contest on May 13, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (64.7%) in those games.

New York has a record of 17-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 40 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 20-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-7).

Seattle has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 40 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-13-2).

The Mariners have an 18-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 65 hits and an OBP of .500, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .783. He's batting .414.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has 11 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .350 and slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .398.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks second in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Goldschmidt heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .288 with a .663 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Grisham brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a triple, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Ben Rice is batting .256 with a .360 OBP and 20 RBI for New York this season.

Rice enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has racked up 35 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .241 and slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 102nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Jorge Polanco is batting .327 with six doubles, 10 home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .673 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Julio Rodriguez has racked up a team-high .407 slugging percentage.

Randy Arozarena has a .392 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head

5/12/2025: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/19/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/18/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/17/2024: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/22/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/20/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2023: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/21/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

