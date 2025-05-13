Celtics vs. Knicks Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 14

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Boston Celtics are 4.5-point favorites in a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The Knicks lead the series 3-1. The matchup has a point total of 208.

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -4.5 208 -184 +154

Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (65.5%)

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.

The Knicks are 40-41-1 against the spread this season.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

Knicks games this season have hit the over 43 times in 82 opportunities (52.4%).

In home games, Boston has a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (21-19-1).

The Celtics have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (51.2%) than road tilts (39%).

Against the spread, New York has performed better at home (21-19-1) than on the road (19-22-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Knicks' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.1%, 23 of 41) than away (48.8%, 20 of 41).

Celtics Leaders

Derrick White is averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown averages 22.2 points, 5.8 boards and 4.5 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 14.3 points, 3.8 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made treys per game (10th in NBA).

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is also draining 52.6% of his shots from the field and 42% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

The Knicks receive 13.6 points per game from Josh Hart, plus 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 26 points, 2.9 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. He is draining 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Knicks receive 17.6 points per game from Mikal Bridges, plus 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists.

Per game, OG Anunoby provides the Knicks 18 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.9 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.