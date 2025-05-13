Timberwolves vs. Warriors Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 14

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Minnesota Timberwolves are massive 10.5-point favorites in a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The Timberwolves hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The matchup has a point total of 203.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -10.5 203 -549 +410

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (62.5%)

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 39-42-1 against the spread this season.

The Warriors are 41-38-3 against the spread this year.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 45 times this season.

Warriors games this year have hit the over on 41 of 82 set point totals (50%).

When playing at home, Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread (17-23-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-19-0).

When playing at home, the Timberwolves exceed the total 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They've hit the over in 48.8% of road games (20 of 41 contests).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-22-1). On the road, it is .561 (23-16-2).

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have finished over 20 of 41 times at home (48.8%), and 21 of 41 away (51.2%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert averages 12 points, 10.9 boards and 1.8 assists.

Naz Reid is averaging 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and 6 boards.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.2 points, 2 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler averages 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He is also sinking 50.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Warriors receive 9 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 6.1 boards and 5.6 assists.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is draining 44.5% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

The Warriors are receiving 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Buddy Hield.

Moses Moody's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

