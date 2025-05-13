Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Athletics.

Dodgers vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (27-14) vs. Athletics (21-20)

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA

Dodgers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-205) | OAK: (+172)

LAD: (-205) | OAK: (+172) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+102) | OAK: +1.5 (-122)

LAD: -1.5 (+102) | OAK: +1.5 (-122) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 2-0, 4.61 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 4-3, 4.81 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Landon Knack (2-0, 4.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 4.81 ERA). When Knack starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Knack has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Athletics are 4-4-0 ATS in Springs' eight starts with a set spread. The Athletics are 3-1 in Springs' four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (64.2%)

Dodgers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Athletics moneyline has the Dodgers as a -205 favorite, while the Athletics are a +172 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Athletics Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Dodgers are +102 to cover, while the Athletics are -122 to cover.

Dodgers vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Dodgers-Athletics on May 13, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Dodgers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (68.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Dodgers have won 13 of 16 games when listed as at least -205 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 40 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 20-20-0 against the spread in their 40 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've finished 10-15 in those games.

The Athletics have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

The Athletics have played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-17-3).

The Athletics have gone 21-20-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.641) and total hits (48) this season. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .410.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven walks and 11 RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .376 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .734 with an on-base percentage of .437.

Mookie Betts has 40 hits this season and has a slash line of .272/.351/.435.

Andy Pages is batting .286 with a .342 OBP and 20 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pages takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .273 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has a .377 on-base percentage and a .465 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Athletics. He's batting .348.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 47th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom's 45 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .288 while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 30th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Brent Rooker has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks while batting .253.

Shea Langeliers is batting .248 with five doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

