Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 22

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (74-53) vs. Cleveland Guardians (73-53)

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-196) | CLE: (+164)

NYY: (-196) | CLE: (+164) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+105) | CLE: +1.5 (-126)

NYY: -1.5 (+105) | CLE: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 4-2, 4.15 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 2-5, 5.02 ERA

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (4-2) for the Yankees and Gavin Williams (2-5) for the Guardians. When Cole starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Cole's team is 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 2-6-0 record against the spread in Williams' starts. The Guardians were the underdog on the moneyline for one Williams start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

New York is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +164 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Yankees are +105 to cover, and the Guardians are -126.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Guardians game on August 22 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 95 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (55.8%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 14 of 22 games when listed as at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 124 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 62-62-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have gone 22-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.8% of those games).

Cleveland has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Guardians have played in 124 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-56-7).

The Guardians have a 64-60-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.465), slugging percentage (.722) and total hits (149) this season. He has a .334 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge has recorded a base hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .432 with four doubles, six home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.

Juan Soto is hitting .302 with 25 doubles, four triples, 36 home runs and 106 walks, while slugging .612 with an on-base percentage of .433.

He is eighth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and third in slugging in the majors.

Soto brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Anthony Volpe is batting .249 with a .387 slugging percentage and 47 RBI this year.

Volpe brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Alex Verdugo has 10 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .229 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated 133 hits with a .531 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Guardians. He's batting .274 and with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .240 with 19 doubles, 27 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan a has .372 on-base percentage to pace the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez is batting .253 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

8/21/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/20/2024: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/14/2024: 8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/13/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/13/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/3/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/1/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/12/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/11/2023: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

