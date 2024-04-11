Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, versus the New York Yankees.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Yankees Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (9-3) vs. New York Yankees (10-3)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | NYY: (-102)

CLE: (-116) | NYY: (-102) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-196) | NYY: -1.5 (+162)

CLE: +1.5 (-196) | NYY: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Guardians vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco (Guardians) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA vs Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 0-0, 4.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Carlos Carrasco to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt will answer the bell for the Yankees. Carrasco has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Carrasco's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Schmidt has started two games with set spreads, and the Yankees went 1-1-0. The Yankees were the moneyline underdog for one Schmidt start this season -- they won.

Guardians vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.8%)

Guardians vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Yankees, Cleveland is the favorite at -116, and New York is -102 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Yankees are +162 to cover, while the Guardians are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Yankees Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Yankees contest on April 13 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has a record of 5-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 12 opportunities.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 8-4-0 against the spread.

The Yankees have been the moneyline underdog five total times this season. They've finished 4-1 in those games.

New York has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer and won each time.

The Yankees have played in 13 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-9-1).

The Yankees have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 7-6-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Josh Naylor leads Cleveland in OBP (.417) and total hits (13) this season. He's batting .333 batting average while slugging .641.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Naylor will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Jose Ramirez is batting .268 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk, while slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .281.

Among all qualified, he is 80th in batting average, 150th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has hit two homers with a team-high .526 SLG this season.

Kwan has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .435 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Andres Gimenez has no home runs, but seven RBI and a batting average of .304 this season.

Gimenez takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .250 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto has a .468 on-base percentage and a .540 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Yankees. He's batting .360.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Soto hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and eight RBI.

Anthony Volpe is batting .372 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .581 with an on-base percentage of .460.

Including all qualified hitters, he is fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Aaron Judge has three doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .178.

Alex Verdugo is batting .200 with a double, two home runs and six walks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!