Yankees vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads busy on Saturday, up against the Chicago Cubs.

Yankees vs Cubs Game Info

New York Yankees (81-60) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-69)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | CHC: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | CHC: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+118) | CHC: +1.5 (-142)

NYY: -1.5 (+118) | CHC: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 5-3, 2.52 ERA vs Javier Assad (Cubs) - 7-4, 3.21 ERA

The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt (5-3) against the Cubs and Javier Assad (7-4). Schmidt and his team are 6-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Schmidt's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). When Assad starts, the Cubs have gone 16-7-0 against the spread. The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Assad's starts this season, and they went 10-5 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (53.8%)

Yankees vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Yankees, Chicago is the underdog at +120, and New York is -142 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Cubs are -142 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +118.

Yankees vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Yankees-Cubs on Sept. 7, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 109 games this season and have come away with the win 60 times (55%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 40 times in 72 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 77 of their 138 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 69-69-0 against the spread in their 138 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have won 48.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (32-34).

Chicago has a 12-8 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 138 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-71-5).

The Cubs have gone 65-73-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.456), slugging percentage (.702) and total hits (160) this season. He has a .323 batting average.

He ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Juan Soto has 28 doubles, four triples, 38 home runs and 112 walks. He's batting .295 and slugging .589 with an on-base percentage of .422.

Among qualifying batters, he is 12th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Soto has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .264 with a .451 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Anthony Volpe has 11 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ has 33 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 70 walks while batting .245. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 87th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner's .352 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average is 58th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 129th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is batting .225 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 67 walks.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .268 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 39 walks.

Yankees vs Cubs Head to Head

9/6/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/9/2023: 7-4 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/8/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/7/2023: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/12/2022: 18-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

18-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/11/2022: 8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/10/2022: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

