Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the New York Yankees taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Yankees vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Yankees (79-57) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (68-68)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-235) | STL: (+194)

NYY: (-235) | STL: (+194) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-120) | STL: +1.5 (-100)

NYY: -1.5 (-120) | STL: +1.5 (-100) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. (Yankees) - 8-10, 3.89 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 8-10, 5.23 ERA

The Yankees will call on Nestor Cortes Jr. (8-10) versus the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (8-10). Cortes and his team are 10-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cortes' team has won 39.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-14). The Cardinals have gone 15-12-0 against the spread when Mikolas starts. The Cardinals are 10-8 in Mikolas' 18 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (62.4%)

Yankees vs Cardinals Moneyline

New York is a -235 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +194 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-100 to cover), and New York is -120 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Yankees-Cardinals game on September 1 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 58 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 11 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -235 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 73 of their 133 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 67-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are 32-35 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.8% of those games).

St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 131 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-67-2).

The Cardinals have covered 48.1% of their games this season, going 63-68-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.463), slugging percentage (.721) and total hits (157) this season. He has a .330 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters, he is second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Juan Soto is hitting .292 with 27 doubles, four triples, 37 home runs and 109 walks, while slugging .590 with an on-base percentage of .420.

He ranks 14th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging in the majors.

Soto takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Jazz Chisholm has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.328/.453.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 140 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has 130 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .281 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 24th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Burleson heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .343 with two doubles, seven walks and two RBI.

Brendan Donovan is hitting .263 with 28 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is currently 48th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .270 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 35 walks.

Masyn Winn paces his team with a .330 OBP, and has a club-high .423 slugging percentage.

Yankees vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/31/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/30/2024: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/2/2023: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/1/2023: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/1/2023: 11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/7/2022: 12-9 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-9 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/6/2022: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/5/2022: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

