Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 21

On Thursday in the MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (76-76) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (85-67)

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | TOR: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | TOR: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+160) | TOR: +1.5 (-194)

NYY: -1.5 (+160) | TOR: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 13-4, 2.81 ERA vs Jose Berrios (Blue Jays) - 11-10, 3.49 ERA

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (13-4) for the Yankees and Berrios (11-10) for the Blue Jays. Cole's team is 17-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Cole starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 19-7. When Berrios starts, the Blue Jays have gone 14-16-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Berrios' starts this season, and they went 5-1 in those games.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (53%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Yankees vs Blue Jays moneyline has New York as a -142 favorite, while Toronto is a +120 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and New York is +160 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Blue Jays on September 21 is 7. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (55.2%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 34 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 150 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 74-76-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays are 22-15 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 59.5% of those games).

Toronto is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-81-7).

The Blue Jays have a 70-81-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.4% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads New York in OBP (.346), slugging percentage (.462) and total hits (153) this season. He has a .273 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 38th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with two doubles, six walks and an RBI.

Aaron Judge is hitting .256 with 12 doubles, 32 home runs and 80 walks. He's slugging .574 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Anthony Volpe has collected 106 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

DJ LeMahieu has 15 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .342, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .264 and slugging .440.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 63rd, his on-base percentage is 46th, and he is 71st in slugging.

George Springer is hitting .257 with 22 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 81st, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Bo Bichette has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.472) and paces the Blue Jays in hits (160).

Whit Merrifield has 26 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks while batting .280.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Head to Head

9/20/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2023: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2023: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2023: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/22/2023: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/21/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/28/2022: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

