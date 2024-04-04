Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

MLB action on Friday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (6-1) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (3-4)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-156) | TOR: (+132)

NYY: (-156) | TOR: (+132) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-160)

NYY: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 1-0, 00.00 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 6.23 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 6.23 ERA). Stroman helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Stroman's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Kikuchi has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays failed to cover. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for one Kikuchi start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.7%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while New York is a -156 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-160 to cover), and New York is +130 to cover the runline.

The Yankees-Blue Jays game on April 5 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in each of the two games they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

New York has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -156.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in one of seven chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 4-3-0 in seven games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-4).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total four times this season for a 4-3-0 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have a 3-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Anthony Volpe has nine hits and an OBP of .500, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .409 batting average and a slugging percentage of .682.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Juan Soto has an OPS of .924, fueled by an OBP of .441 and a team-best slugging percentage of .483 this season. He's batting .345.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 37th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Oswaldo Cabrera is batting .346 with a .615 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Alex Verdugo has been key for New York with four hits, an OBP of .214 plus a slugging percentage of .280.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner has racked up an on-base percentage of .423, a slugging percentage of .636, and has seven hits, all club-bests for the Blue Jays (while batting .318).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

George Springer is hitting .120 with two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .360 with an on-base percentage of .267.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 184th in batting average, 159th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Davis Schneider is hitting .250 with two home runs and a walk.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a home run and six walks while hitting .208.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!