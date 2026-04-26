Yankees vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the Houston Astros.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Astros Game Info

New York Yankees (17-9) vs. Houston Astros (10-17)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and YES

Yankees vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-136) | HOU: (+116)

NYY: (-136) | HOU: (+116) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+116) | HOU: +1.5 (-140)

NYY: -1.5 (+116) | HOU: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Yankees vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 1-1, 4.11 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 2-0, 2.45 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Luis Gil (1-1, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Spencer Arrighetti (2-0, 2.45 ERA). Gil and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gil's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Arrighetti has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros covered in both chances. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for one Arrighetti start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (55.8%)

Yankees vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Yankees, Houston is the underdog at +116, and New York is -136 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Astros are -140 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +116.

Yankees vs Astros Over/Under

The Yankees-Astros contest on April 26 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 14, or 63.6%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 9-6 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 24 opportunities.

In 24 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 14-10-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-6).

Houston has a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Astros have played in 27 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-8-0).

The Astros have put together a 10-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 37% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 25 hits and an OBP of .450 to go with a slugging percentage of .747. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .316 batting average, as well.

He is 14th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Rice has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Aaron Judge is batting .237 with three doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 105th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Cody Bellinger has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.364/.422.

Bellinger heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 12 hits, an OBP of .315 plus a slugging percentage of .324.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has totaled 35 hits with a .471 on-base percentage and a .776 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Astros. He's batting .357.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is first, his on-base percentage is first, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .405 with four doubles, five home runs, three walks and 12 RBIs.

Christian Walker has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .274. He's slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He is 50th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jose Altuve has seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .267.

Carlos Correa is batting .275 with six doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Yankees vs Astros Head to Head

4/24/2026: 12-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/4/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/3/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/2/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2025: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/9/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/8/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/9/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/8/2024: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2024: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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