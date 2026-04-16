Yankees vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Angels Game Info

New York Yankees (9-8) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-9)

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and FDSW

Yankees vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-260) | LAA: (+215)

NYY: (-260) | LAA: (+215) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-122) | LAA: +1.5 (+102)

NYY: -1.5 (-122) | LAA: +1.5 (+102) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 2-0, 1.93 ERA vs TBA (Angels)

Max Fried (2-0) take the hill for the Yankees in this matchup. The Angels, however, have yet to list a starter. Fried's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite.

Yankees vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (74.7%)

Yankees vs Angels Moneyline

The Yankees vs Angels moneyline has New York as a -260 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +215 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Angels Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (-122 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is +102 to cover.

Yankees vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Yankees-Angels on April 16, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -260.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in six of 16 chances this season.

The Yankees are 8-8-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won eight of the 17 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.1%).

Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +215 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times this season for an 11-7-0 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 10-8-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 17 hits and an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .745. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .362 batting average, as well.

He is fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Aaron Judge is batting .234 with two doubles, six home runs and eight walks, while slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Judge takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .339 this season.

Bellinger has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two RBIs.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with eight hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .327.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has totaled 14 hits with a .388 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .222 and slugging .508.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 114th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Trout hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Zach Neto has three doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .233. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell has accumulated a slugging percentage of .411, a team-high for the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel has two doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .213.

Yankees vs Angels Head to Head

4/14/2026: 7-1 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-1 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/13/2026: 11-10 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-10 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/19/2025: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/18/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/17/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 6/16/2025: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/28/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/27/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/26/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

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