World Series Game 2 Best Bets and Player Props for Yankees at Dodgers

Freddie Freeman made history with the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history in Game 1. Though unlikely to top that drama, what does the second contest have in store for us?

From moneylines to player props to home runs, we have plenty of ways to bet World Series games via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Using numberFire's MLB predictions and FanDuel Research's MLB projections as a guide, how should you bet today's game?

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for all customers betting on Game 1 of the 2024 World Series happening October 25th!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button. You’ll then be rewarded a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on Game 1 of the World Series happening October 26th, 2024.

There may be a bet type requirement, a maximum wager, and an odds requirement associated with this offer. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best MLB Bets and Player Props

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check here to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers

First 5 Innings Run Line First 5 Innings Run Line New York Yankees 0.5 -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

As heartbreaking as the Game 1 loss behind Gerrit Cole ended up, this specific pitching matchup is why I picked the New York Yankees to win the World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason production against lefties has been smoke and mirrors. Only Tommy Edman and Enrique Hernandez join Shohei Ohtani with an OPS of at least .840 against lefties in the postseason. Mookie Betts and Will Smith are below .600.

They'll only have to tackle the hottest lefty in the sport. Carlos Rodon leads MLB's postseason with a 1.75 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and dominant 37.3% K rate.

On the flip side, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a 5.11 ERA even if his 3.81 SIERA implies better. He's just the far more gettable party.

As we saw this game's result and total flip on one swing of the bat in the bullpens last night, I'm doing a five-and-dive with the Yanks to be tied or ahead as they still have a chance to swing home field advantage in their direction.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Juan Soto +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

The risk with Juan Soto isn't really that he'll be productive against a right-handed pitcher. You could just get burned how backers of his base prop did in Game 1 with walks.

Soto is the most potent threat left in the dance against righties like Yamamoto. He's compiled a 1.446 OPS, .438 ISO, and 13 total bases in 21 plate appearances (PAs) against right-handed pitching this postseason.

Even with a dangerous walk projection (0.9 in Game 2), our daily MLB projections still expect 1.73 total bases from Soto on Saturday.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG