MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Likely to Hit a Homer July 12, 2026

MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Likely to Hit a Homer ⚾ ⚾ MLB · TODAY'S SLATE · HOME RUN PREDICTIONS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Likely to Go Deep Today Featuring Marlins outfielder Heriberto Hernández · Ranked picks · All odds FanDuel Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook Today's slate spans 15 games across the league. We pulled the five best home run prices directly from FanDuel's "To Hit a Home Run" market, spreading picks across different games rather than stacking one matchup, and confirmed Heriberto Hernández is active and healthy heading into today's game. ⭐ Featured Pick · Marlins 1:41 PM ET Heriberto Hernández · Marlins LF +500 The top-priced home run option in Miami's lineup for today's matinee against Cleveland right-hander Joey Cantillo. He's active and healthy, and gets to face a Guardians pitching staff at loanDepot Park. Guardians @ Marlins · 1:41 PM ET · To Hit a Home Run Pick #2 · Astros 2:36 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price Yordan Alvarez · Astros DH +235 The shortest home run price on the entire slate. One of the most feared left-handed power bats in baseball, facing Rangers right-hander MacKenzie Gore in Arlington. Astros @ Rangers · 2:36 PM ET · To Hit a Home Run Pick #3 · Rays 1:41 PM ET Junior Caminero · Rays 3B +255 One of the shortest prices on today's entire slate, facing Mariners right-hander Emerson Hancock. A genuine emerging power threat with a short, explosive swing. Mariners @ Rays · 1:41 PM ET · To Hit a Home Run Pick #4 · Athletics 2:11 PM ET Shea Langeliers · Athletics C +265 The top-priced power option in this matchup against White Sox starter Noah Schultz. Langeliers has been one of the Athletics' most consistent home run threats all season. Athletics @ White Sox · 2:11 PM ET · To Hit a Home Run Pick #5 · Blue Jays 4:11 PM ET Kazuma Okamoto · Blue Jays 3B/DH +280 The top-priced Blue Jay in this evening matchup against Padres right-hander Germán Márquez, ahead of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer on this specific market. Blue Jays @ Padres · 4:11 PM ET · To Hit a Home Run 📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Today's Full Slate Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now Hernández +500 · Alvarez +235 · Caminero +255 · Langeliers +265 · Okamoto +280 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Heriberto Hernandez +500 (Guardians @ Marlins, 1:41 PM ET) · Yordan Alvarez +235 (Astros @ Rangers, 2:36 PM ET) · Junior Caminero +255 (Mariners @ Rays, 1:41 PM ET) · Shea Langeliers +265 (Athletics @ White Sox, 2:11 PM ET) · Kazuma Okamoto +280 (Blue Jays @ Padres, 4:11 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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