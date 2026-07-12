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Golf

The Open Golf Odds: Who Are the Favorites for the 2026 Open Championship?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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The Open Golf Odds: Who Are the Favorites for the 2026 Open Championship?

The Open Odds at a Glance

  • Rory McIlroy +700
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Tommy Fleetwood +1400
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +1500

The 2026 Open Championship takes place next week at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Who are the favorites to lift the Claret Jug?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

The Open Golf Odds: 2026 Open Championship Odds

Full Open Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player
Odds
Rory McIlroy+700
Scottie Scheffler+750
Tommy Fleetwood+1400
Matt Fitzpatrick+1500
Xander Schauffele+2200
Ludvig Aberg+2200
Jon Rahm+2200

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Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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