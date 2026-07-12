The Open Golf Odds: Who Are the Favorites for the 2026 Open Championship?

The Open Odds at a Glance

Rory McIlroy +700

Scottie Scheffler +750

Tommy Fleetwood +1400

Matt Fitzpatrick +1500

The 2026 Open Championship takes place next week at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Who are the favorites to lift the Claret Jug?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

The Open Golf Odds: 2026 Open Championship Odds

Full Open Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Rory McIlroy +700 Scottie Scheffler +750 Tommy Fleetwood +1400 Matt Fitzpatrick +1500 Xander Schauffele +2200 Ludvig Aberg +2200 Jon Rahm +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.