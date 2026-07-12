The Open Golf Odds: Who Are the Favorites for the 2026 Open Championship?
The Open Odds at a Glance
- Rory McIlroy +700
- Scottie Scheffler +750
- Tommy Fleetwood +1400
- Matt Fitzpatrick +1500
The 2026 Open Championship takes place next week at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.
Who are the favorites to lift the Claret Jug?
All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
The Open Golf Odds: 2026 Open Championship Odds
Full Open Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Player
Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+700
|Scottie Scheffler
|+750
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1400
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+1500
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Ludvig Aberg
|+2200
|Jon Rahm
|+2200
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